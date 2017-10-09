close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US missions in Turkey halt all non-immigrant visa services

US consulates in Turkey are halting all non-immigrant visa services with immediate effect, the US embassy said on Sunday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 00:33
US missions in Turkey halt all non-immigrant visa services
Pic Courtesy: Reuters (General view of US embassy in Ankara)

Ankara: US consulates in Turkey are halting all non-immigrant visa services with immediate effect, the US embassy said on Sunday, after one of the mission's Turkish staffers was arrested.

The embassy said "recent events" had forced the US government to reassess Turkey's "commitment" to the security of US mission services and personnel in the country.

In order to minimise the number of visitors while the assessment is made, "effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all US diplomatic facilities in Turkey," it said.

TAGS

US missionsTurkeyNon-immigrant visa services

From Zee News

DelhiDelhi

First women fighter pilots likely to start with Mig 21 Biso...

World

Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes under sea off Tonga

World

10 killed in northeast Congo; Ugandan rebels blamed

World

Anti-ISIS force nearing 'final' week of Raqa figh...

Kim Jong-Un hands more power to sister, reaffirms nuclear drive
World

Kim Jong-Un hands more power to sister, reaffirms nuclear d...

Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence
World

Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence

Will pay half of funds needed to run Delhi Metro if Centre gave 50%: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Will pay half of funds needed to run Delhi Metro if Centre...

Tawang chopper crash: Outrage over images of soldiers&#039; bodies in cardboard boxes; Army calls it &#039;aberration&#039;
India

Tawang chopper crash: Outrage over images of soldiers'...

October 8, 2017: News at a glance
India

October 8, 2017: News at a glance

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi