US missions in Turkey halt all non-immigrant visa services

Ankara: US consulates in Turkey are halting all non-immigrant visa services with immediate effect, the US embassy said on Sunday, after one of the mission's Turkish staffers was arrested.

The embassy said "recent events" had forced the US government to reassess Turkey's "commitment" to the security of US mission services and personnel in the country.

In order to minimise the number of visitors while the assessment is made, "effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all US diplomatic facilities in Turkey," it said.