US Navy ship sails near South China Sea reef claimed by Beijing: US official
A US Navy ship has sailed in disputed South China Sea waters near a reef claimed by Beijing, a US official said.
File photo
The USS Dewey sailed "less than 12 nautical miles" from Mischief Reef, part of the the Spratly Islands, in a "freedom of navigation operation," the official said.
It is Washington`s first such exercise under the administration of Donald Trump.