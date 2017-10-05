close
US-Pak discuss commitment to advancing ties based on 'shared interest'

Visiting Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met here and discussed about their mutual commitment to advancing a multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on "shared interest".

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 09:07
US-Pak discuss commitment to advancing ties based on &#039;shared interest&#039;

WASHINGTON: Visiting Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met here and discussed about their mutual commitment to advancing a multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on "shared interest".

During the meeting, the two top diplomats also discussed the importance of partnering together to establish peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Yesterday's meeting comes less than a fortnight after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met US Vice President Mike Pence when the former was in New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

According to State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, they talked about their mutual commitment to advancing a multifaceted relationship between the United States and Pakistan based on "shared interest" in a secure, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan.

The meeting also signalled a gradual resumption of talks between the two countries that was paused by an upset Pakistan after Trump announced his new South Asia and Afghan policy.

Trump's new South Asia strategy announced in August also figured during their talks.

In his strategy, Trump had named Pakistan for continued presence of safe havens within its territory and called for a tougher approach against Islamabad.

Tillerson and Asif also exchanged ideas about how the two countries can work together to help stabilise Afghanistan.

However, Nauert did not respond to questions on previous media reports that the Trump administration intends to be tough on Pakistan as possibilities of further cuts in aid, sanctions on officials with ties to known extremists exist.

"We typically don't provide the fulsome types of readouts, we don't do a play-by-play, a blow-by-blow of everything that happens in our private diplomatic conversations. ? I know our conversations with the Pakistani Government continue to be frank," Nauert said. 

