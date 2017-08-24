close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US pledges to strengthen Ukraine army, Russia sanctions to stay

"Mr President, we continue to support Ukraine and remain committed to building the capacity of your armed forces," Mattis said after meeting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.  

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 17:53
US pledges to strengthen Ukraine army, Russia sanctions to stay

Kiev: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday that the United States was committed to helping Ukraine`s military, and sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow stops supporting rebels and returns Crimea.

"Mr President, we continue to support Ukraine and remain committed to building the capacity of your armed forces," Mattis said after meeting Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

He said Washington has recently approved delivery of military equipment worth $175 million to Ukraine that would boost its defence capacities.  But the issue of lethal weapons is still under consideration, he added.

"On the defensive lethal weapons, we are actively reviewing it," he said. 

"Defensive weapons are not provocative unless you are an aggressor. And surely Ukraine is not an aggressor."

"The United States stands with Ukraine," Mattis said, accusing Moscow of "seeking to redraw international borders by force, undermining the sovereign and free nations of Europe."

Sanctions against Russia "will remain in place until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered them," he said.

Kiev is battling a pro-Russian insurgency in the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Parts of these regions declared independence in 2014, shortly after Moscow seized the Black Sea Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

More than 10,000 people have died in the conflict. Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of orchestrating and fuelling it with weapons and troops brought across the porous border.

TAGS

USUkraineRussiaMoscowSanctionJim MattisMilitaryRebels

From Zee News

Curfew-like restrictions in Chandigarh; mobile Internet, rails to shut
PunjabIndia

Curfew-like restrictions in Chandigarh; mobile Internet, ra...

TTV Dhinakaran has no intention of becoming chief minister, says loyalist
Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran has no intention of becoming chief minister,...

Reliance JioPhone users to get unlimited data pack, voice calling at just Rs 153 per month
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone users to get unlimited data pack, voice c...

Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy: Key observations
DelhiIndia

Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy: Key observations

AIADMK wants 19 rebel MLAs disqualified
Tamil Nadu

AIADMK wants 19 rebel MLAs disqualified

GST briefly hit HCP market, HP Inc the leader: IDC
Technology

GST briefly hit HCP market, HP Inc the leader: IDC

Australia defends intelligence chief after Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte photo
World

Australia defends intelligence chief after Philippines Pres...

Assembly polls: Arun Jaitley made in-charge of Gujarat; Prakash Javadekar to handle Karnataka
India

Assembly polls: Arun Jaitley made in-charge of Gujarat; Pra...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Availability, price, pre-booking, specs and more
Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Availability, price, pre-booking, sp...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India