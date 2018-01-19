US plotting another Korean War: North Korea

Pyongyang: North Korea has accused the US of plotting to provoke another Korean War by convening a foreign ministers' meeting in Vancouver, Canada.

"The US, in collusion with Canada, created the scene of war simulation by summoning the foreign ministers' meeting of the countries participated in the Korean War," Xinhua quoted an official from the North Korean Foreign Ministry as saying.

Some 20 countries, mostly those which joined the US in its aggressive war against North Korea in the 1950s, participated in the meeting on January 15-16. Japan and South Korea also took part in it.

The official said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "openly trumpeted" at the meeting that the US and its allies would intensify the pressure campaign against North Korea by limiting export of oil and industrial products, strengthening naval control and expelling North Korean workers abroad until it stops its nuclear program.

"The meeting speaks to the fact that the US is willing to spark a new war in the Korean Peninsula at any cost although it talks about dialogue," he added.

The official said while the ongoing inter-Korean peace efforts have won broad support at home and abroad, countries which attended the unlawful and ambiguous meeting should consider the potential consequences of further sanctions.

North Korea had earlier warned that the US was preparing to ignite another war crisis during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics by newly deploying another nuclear carrier, Stennis, in the West Pacific, apart from sending special operation forces, electronic planes and other war machines to South Korea during the games.

The two Koreas have agreed to cooperate during the Olympics and take measures to ease the military tension on the Korean Peninsula since the beginning of the new year.