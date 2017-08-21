US President Donald Trump brands news media ''worst'', ''fake'' post working vacation

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Monday branded the news media as `fake`, `worst` and the `most dishonest` one, ahead of his return to Washington after a 17-day working vacation. Trump in a tweet said:

Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2017

President Trump took what the White House billed as a "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf club and his New York City Trump Tower penthouse for over two weeks this month.

President Trump has also been hitting the headlines lately for dismissing White House senior strategist Steve Bannon.North Korea was also an issue President Trump had to deal with while out of Washington.

According to the Hill, early in his vacation, he warned of "fire and fury" if that country did not stop its threats against the United States.