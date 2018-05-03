US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Republicans

A meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea president Moon Jae-in recently grabbed headlines across the world, as the two rivals pledged to improve ties. And in the latest related development, US President Donald Trump has been nominated by Republican lawmakers for Nobel Peace Prize for his work to end the Korean war.

As many as 17 Republican lawmakers have nominated US President Donald Trump for this year's Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work to end the Korean War, denuclearise the Korean peninsula and bring peace to the region.

Recent sanctions by the US administrations have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table, the Congressmen said in a letter to Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons program and bring peace to the region. His administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history," the letter said.

Following the meeting between the Korean leaders, Trump had a talk with the South Korean president, following which he had said that “things are going very well”.

"Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set," Trump had written on Twitter.

Moon met with Kim in a historic summit, agreeing on Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.The meeting has raised expectations for Trump's own planned summit with the North Korean leader, the date and location of which have not yet been finalised.

Also, Trump has accepted an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong- un. This would be the first-ever meeting between leaders of the US and North Korea.

On April 27, North Korea and South Korea announced that they would work toward ending the Korean War, seek to reunify their countries, and that they will begin a process to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

(With PTI Inputs)