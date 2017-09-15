close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US President Donald Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacists

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 07:37
US President Donald Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacists

Donald Trump signed into law a Congressional resolution condemning white supremacists on Thursday, after lawmakers maneuvered the president into backing a text triggered by his equivocal response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump signed the resolution "rejecting White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups," which was unanimously passed by Congress earlier in the week.

In a statement, Trump said he was "pleased to sign" the measure, adding that "as Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms."

The overwhelming passage of the text meant that Trump would have likely had any attempted presidential veto overturned.

Lawmakers from Virginia said Congress spoke with "a unified voice" to unequivocally condemn the August unrest, in which a rally by far-right extremists turned violent and a counter-demonstrator was killed when a car driven by a suspected white supremacist plowed into a crowd.

Trump was widely criticized for suggesting "both sides" shared blame for the violence between white supremacist groups and those opposed to them.

The president`s job approval ratings sank to one of the lowest levels of his turbulent seven-month presidency, as he was savaged over his handling of the fallout from Charlottesville.

Trump earlier on Thursday had appeared to revive his much-criticized suggestion of an equivalence between counter-protestors and those who killed Heather Heyer.

"I think especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what`s going on there, you know, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also," Trump said in reference to anti-fascist groups.

"Now because of what`s happened since then, with Antifa, you look at, you know, really what`s happened since Charlottesville -- a lot of people are saying -- in fact a lot of people have actually written, `gee Trump might have a point.`"

"I said, you got some very bad people on the other side also, which is true.

TAGS

White supremacistDonald Trump

From Zee News

Crumbling Dera empire: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh&#039;s close aide Dilawar Insaan arrested, Honeypreet still absconding
India

Crumbling Dera empire: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's close...

US President Donald Trump confirms November trip to China, Japan, S.Korea
World

US President Donald Trump confirms November trip to China,...

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: BSF jawan killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: BSF jawan killed as Pakistan violates...

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting Friday on North Korea missile launch
World

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting Friday on Nor...

Day after &#039;sinking&#039; threat, North Korea fires second ballistic missile over Japan
World

Day after 'sinking' threat, North Korea fires sec...

North Korea fires missile over Japan that lands far out in the Pacific
World

North Korea fires missile over Japan that lands far out in...

India

Rahul's remarks on 'dynasty politics' nation...

World

Trump says he's close to deal with Congress on DACA

DelhiDelhi

We can't trust Rohingyas, says MOS Home Hansraj Ahir

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi