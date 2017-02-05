US President Donald Trump vows to restore 'peace' along Russia, Ukraine border

Washington: US President Donald Trump has vowed to restore "peace" along the Russia=Ukraine border, the White House announced.

Trump had a "very good call" with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday addressing "a variety of topics, including Ukraine's long-running conflict with Russia", the White House said in a statement.

"We will work with Ukraine, Russia, and all other parties involved to help them restore peace along the border," Trump said.

The White House also noted that the two leaders discussed "the potential for a meeting in the near future", The Hill magazine reported.

The call came as the situation in eastern Ukraine worsened last week, after Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian-backed separatist groups.

Also on Saturday, Trump spoke with the Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni about strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and has agreed to attend the G-7 summit in Italy in May, the White House said.

Trump reiterated his commitment to NATO to the Italian leader, with whom he is expected to meet at the summit, the statement added.