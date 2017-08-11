US President Donald Trump wants elimination of nuclear weapons from world

Washington: Nuclear weapons pose greatest threat to the world, US President Donald Trump has said as he favoured a complete elimination of atomic arms by all countries possessing it including Pakistan, China and Russia.

"I would like to de-nuke the world. I know that President Obama said global warming is the biggest threat. I totally disagree. I say that it's a simple one — Nuclear is our greatest threat worldwide.

Not even a question, not even close," he told reporters yesterday at Bedminster in New Jersey.

"So, I'd like to de-nuke the world. I would like Russia and the United States, China and Pakistan, and many other countries that have nuclear weapons, get rid of them," Trump said.

He said until his aim of a nuclear-free world is achieved, America will be the most powerful nuclear nation on the earth by far.

"The first order I gave to my generals, I want this, our nuclear arsenal, to be the biggest and the finest in the world," Trump said in response to a question.

"We spent a lot of money, a lot of time, and a lot of effort. It is in tip-top shape, and getting better and getting stronger. Until such time as this scourge disappears, we will be so much better and so much stronger than anybody else.

And nobody, including North Korea, is going to be threatening us with anything," he said.

Trump said his administration will be increasing military budget by many billions of dollars because of the North Korean threat and other reasons.

Talking about the Russia sacking 755 workers of the US Embassy in Moscow, Trump thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, boasting that the move would cut payrolls and save him some money.

"I want to thank him (Putin) because we're trying to cut down on payroll. And as far as I'm concerned, I'm very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll," he said.

"There's no real reason for them to go back. So I greatly appreciate the fact that they've been able to cut our payroll for the United States. We'll save a lot of money," Trump said.

Moscow had last month announced counter measures in response to tough new sanctions proposed by the United States, ordering Washington to reduce its diplomatic staff.