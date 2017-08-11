 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US President Donald Trump wants elimination of nuclear weapons from world

Donald Trump said his administration will be increasing military budget by many billions of dollars because of the North Korean threat and other reasons.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 09:39
US President Donald Trump wants elimination of nuclear weapons from world
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: Nuclear weapons pose greatest threat to the world, US President Donald Trump has said as he favoured a complete elimination of atomic arms by all countries possessing it including Pakistan, China and Russia.

"I would like to de-nuke the world. I know that President Obama said global warming is the biggest threat. I totally disagree. I say that it's a simple one — Nuclear is our greatest threat worldwide.

Not even a question, not even close," he told reporters yesterday at Bedminster in New Jersey.

"So, I'd like to de-nuke the world. I would like Russia and the United States, China and Pakistan, and many other countries that have nuclear weapons, get rid of them," Trump said.

He said until his aim of a nuclear-free world is achieved, America will be the most powerful nuclear nation on the earth by far.

"The first order I gave to my generals, I want this, our nuclear arsenal, to be the biggest and the finest in the world," Trump said in response to a question.

"We spent a lot of money, a lot of time, and a lot of effort. It is in tip-top shape, and getting better and getting stronger. Until such time as this scourge disappears, we will be so much better and so much stronger than anybody else.

And nobody, including North Korea, is going to be threatening us with anything," he said.

Trump said his administration will be increasing military budget by many billions of dollars because of the North Korean threat and other reasons.

Talking about the Russia sacking 755 workers of the US Embassy in Moscow, Trump thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, boasting that the move would cut payrolls and save him some money.

"I want to thank him (Putin) because we're trying to cut down on payroll. And as far as I'm concerned, I'm very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll," he said.

"There's no real reason for them to go back. So I greatly appreciate the fact that they've been able to cut our payroll for the United States. We'll save a lot of money," Trump said.

Moscow had last month announced counter measures in response to tough new sanctions proposed by the United States, ordering Washington to reduce its diplomatic staff.

TAGS

US President Donald TrumpNorth KoreanuclearweaponatomicSanction

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Five dead in Uttar Pradesh road accident

Gujarat doles outs Rs 730 crore to 16000 MSMEs to boost jobs
Gujarat

Gujarat doles outs Rs 730 crore to 16000 MSMEs to boost job...

AIADMK merger: All eyes on OPS after EPS camp adopts resolution against Sasikala, Dinakaran
Tamil NaduChennai

AIADMK merger: All eyes on OPS after EPS camp adopts resolu...

Government institute bars visually-impaired programmer from giving exam
DelhiIndia

Government institute bars visually-impaired programmer from...

UGC NET November 2017: CBSE to opens registration at cbsenet.nic.in; Steps to Apply
India

UGC NET November 2017: CBSE to opens registration at cbsene...

China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on US: Global Times
World

China should be neutral if North Korea fires first on US: G...

North Korean missiles can reach Guam in just 14 minutes, warns Island&#039;s spokesperson
World

North Korean missiles can reach Guam in just 14 minutes, wa...

Beef ban: Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government&#039;s appeal challenging Bombay High Court order
India

Beef ban: Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra Government...

AmericasWorld

Indian-American fined USD 40,000 for filing false visa appl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India