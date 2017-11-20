US removes LeT from terror list in key defence bill on Pentagon's request: Report

NEW DELHI: The US Congress has removed the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from a list of terror groups operating in Pakistan in a key defence bill passed last week, a media report said on Monday.

According to the Dawn, an earlier version of the National Defence Authorisation Act, 2018 had named the Haqqani network and the LeT, but the final one only mentioned the former.

The bill, which includes $700 million in military aid to Pakistan for deploying forces along the Pak-Afghan border, stipulates withholding half the amount in case Islamabad fails to take demonstrable action against the terror groups.

The Pentagon has persuaded the Congress to drop the rider that linked aid to Pakistan with a demonstrable action against the LeT, the report said.

It said that Pentagon was of the view that linking LeT with Haqqanis would shift the goal post for Pakistan, as fighting the Taliban “must remain a top priority”.

The move comes days before the likely visits of US Defence Secretary James Mattis and US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford.

During his visit to India in September, Mattis had said without naming Pakistan that there can be no tolerance of terrorist safe havens, as global leaders, India and the US have resolved to work together to eradicate this scourge.

Calling terrorism a common problem affecting the two countries, Mattis said, ''Our two countries recognise the threat that global terrorism poses to people throughout the world.''

Responding to a question on Pakistan, Mattis said it has come out recently again saying that they are fighting the terrorists. "I think Pakistan will find nothing out of line with India and the US alignment in the same fight," he said.