US resolved to find 'terrorists around the world': Rex Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday said the United States stood ready to assist Spanish authorities in their probe of an incident in Barcelona, which claimed at least one life and injured dozens, and he stressed Washington`s commitment to hunting down "terrorists around the world."

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 23:34

Washington: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday said the United States stood ready to assist Spanish authorities in their probe of an incident in Barcelona, which claimed at least one life and injured dozens, and he stressed Washington`s commitment to hunting down "terrorists around the world."

"I`d like to start by acknowledging the incident in Barcelona, which has the hallmarks, it appears, of yet another terrorist attack," Tillerson said as he opened a joint news conference with Japanese officials. "Terrorists around the world should know the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice."

