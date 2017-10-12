US sacrificing ties with Turkey, says President Tayyip Erdogan

Ankara: Turkey`s President Tayyip Erdogan blamed his country`s dispute with the United States on the outgoing US ambassador on Thursday, saying Washington was "sacrificing" relations with its NATO ally.

"Let me be very clear, the person who caused this is the amabassador here. It is unacceptable for the United States to sacrifice a strategic partner to an ambassador who doesn`t know his place," Erdogan told provincial governors in Ankara.