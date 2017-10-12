Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

US sacrificing ties with Turkey, says President Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey`s President blamed his country`s dispute with the United States on the outgoing US ambassador on Thursday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 16:57 PM IST
Comments |
US sacrificing ties with Turkey, says President Tayyip Erdogan
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Ankara: Turkey`s President Tayyip Erdogan blamed his country`s dispute with the United States on the outgoing US ambassador on Thursday, saying Washington was "sacrificing" relations with its NATO ally. 

"Let me be very clear, the person who caused this is the amabassador here. It is unacceptable for the United States to sacrifice a strategic partner to an ambassador who doesn`t know his place," Erdogan told provincial governors in Ankara.

Tags:
United StatesTurkeyTayyip ErdoganNATOUS-Turkey ties
Next
Story

Spanish police used excessive force in Catalan referendum: Human Rights Watch

Trending