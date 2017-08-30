US school coach gets 105 years in prison for molestation

Washington: A 44-year-old former US school coach was sentenced to 105 years in prison for molesting seven little girls at an after-school program at elementary schools in California.

Ronnie Lee Roman got the maximum sentence in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Roman was found guilty on June 7 of seven counts of lewd acts with a child. Six of the crimes occurred on school grounds and a seventh was at the victim`s home, according to the District Attorney`s Office.

Dating as far back as 2002, he molested victims ranging from eight to 11 years when he worked at the Cahuenga Elementary School in Koreatown and Vine Elementary schools in Hollywood.

