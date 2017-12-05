US school teacher calls cops after six-year-old boy says 'Allah' in classroom

HOUSTON: A US school teacher has called the cops after a six-year-old boy said “Allah” several times in the classroom, media reports said.

It has emerged that the boy, who attends CJ Harris Elementary School, was suffering from the down syndrome, but that did not stop the police from investigating his family for terrorism. The family reportedly hails from the Texan city of Pearland, some 20 miles from here.

However, his parents have rejected the teacher's claim, saying that “he doesn’t speak at all” and has “the mental capacity of a one-year-old”.

The father said his family has been through a lot of mental agonies because of the investigations they were subjected to by the police and social services.

“The last three or four weeks have been the hardest of my life,” The Daily Mail quoted Maher Suleiman as saying.

“My wife and kids were crying a few days ago and I told them everything is fine. Mohammad was born with Down’s Syndrome Chromosome 21. He needs care all the time," the father said.

"They claim that he’s a terrorist. This is so stupid, this is discrimination actually. It’s not implied discrimination, it’s a hundred percent discrimination,” he added.