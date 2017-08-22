close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US Secret Service crunched by Trump and family's travel

Randolph "Tex" Ailes, the service's chief, said 1,100 agents will exceed caps for the fiscal year on salary and overtime pay because of the crushing workload.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 00:22

Columbia: The US Secret Service said Monday it is facing a crunch in meeting overtime payments for agents, as it struggles with the cost of protecting President Donald Trump, his many homes and large family.

Randolph "Tex" Ailes, the service`s chief, said 1,100 agents will exceed caps for the fiscal year on salary and overtime pay because of the crushing workload.

With 150 foreign heads of state due to converge on New York next month for the UN General Assembly, demands on the service are only intensifying.

"This issue is not one that can be attributed to the current administration`s protection requirements alone, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade due to an overall increase in operational tempo," Ailes said in a statement.

Trump has traveled nearly every weekend to his properties in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.

And the Secret Service also provides protection for the president`s adult children on their business trips and vacations.

In all, 42 people in his administration have Secret Service protection, including 18 members of his family.

"The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required by law," Ailes told USA Today. "I can`t change that, I have no flexibility."

Ailes, who is seeking more funding from Congress, told the newspaper he is in negotiations with key lawmakers to raise caps on pay and overtime from $160,000 a year to $187,000 for at least the remainder of Trump`s term.

TAGS

US Secret ServiceDonald TrumpPresident Donald TrumpPresident Trump

From Zee News

World

President Donald Trump likely to approve modest troop incre...

India

Sharad Yadav named convener of panel to 'save composit...

US scales back Russian visa operations after Putin cuts embassy staff
World

US scales back Russian visa operations after Putin cuts emb...

Americans cheer as rare total solar eclipse marches across country
World

Americans cheer as rare total solar eclipse marches across...

Millions of people across America witness total solar eclipse – Watch
World

Millions of people across America witness total solar eclip...

152 dead, 1.5 crore affected in Bengal flood: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West BengalIndia

152 dead, 1.5 crore affected in Bengal flood: Chief Ministe...

Armed group stopping migrant boats leaving Libya
AfricaWorld

Armed group stopping migrant boats leaving Libya

PM Narendra Modi asks BJP CMs to work in &#039;mission mode&#039; for &#039;New India&#039; by 2022
India

PM Narendra Modi asks BJP CMs to work in 'mission mode...

Gujarat High Court notice to Election Commission over Ahmed Patel victory
GujaratIndia

Gujarat High Court notice to Election Commission over Ahmed...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India