US seeks 'constructive relationship' with China: Trump to Xi

Washington: Donald Trump has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping that he looks forward to forging a "constructive relationship" that benefits both countries, days after the US President accused Beijing of unfair trade practices, currency manipulation and military buildup in the South China Sea.

Trump wrote the letter to President Xi who had written a congratulatory letter to him soon after he was sworn-in as US President on January 20.

"President Donald J Trump today provided a letter to President Xi Jinping of China, thanking President Xi for his congratulatory letter on the occasion of President Trump's inauguration and wishing the Chinese people a happy Lantern Festival and prosperous Year of the Rooster," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

"President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," Spicer said in a statement.

In Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, reacting to Trump's letter, praised it.

"We highly commend President Trump for expressing festive greetings to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people," Lu told journalists, adding "cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries."

After becoming the US President, Trump has spoken with nearly two dozen world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Trump has not yet spoken to Xi.

In his media briefing, Lu parried questions whether China consider it a snub as Trump has not so far spoken to Xi even though he dialled 18 world leaders after taking over office on January 20.

"There is no need for me to comment on this kind of remarks. Interactions between China and US play an irreplaceable role in bilateral ties," Lu said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was the first world leader to have met him in the Oval Office.

Later this week, Trump would be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet him at the White House.

Trump has accused China of unfair trade practices and currency manipulation, harming the US economy. He has also criticised China's military buildup in the South China Sea and accused it of doing too little to pressure North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Trump, after his election, had stated that the 'One- China' policy on Taiwan is up for negotiation and that he is not fully committed to it.

China had hit back saying one-China policy which stipulates that Taiwan is part of Chinese mainland is "non-negotiable". China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and insist all countries having bilateral ties with it to abide by the 'One-China' policy.