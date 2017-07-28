close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump

US Republicans failed in their latest effort to dismantle Obamcare.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:35
US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump
Pic Courtesy: PTI

District of Columbia: US Republicans failed spectacularly on Friday in their latest effort to dismantle Obamcare, leaving the party in stunned disarray and President Donald Trump`s dreams of repealing his predecessor`s health reforms on ice.

The extraordinarily tense vote -- held in the dead of night -- came down to the wire, with Republican Senator John McCain, only recently diagnosed with brain cancer, casting the deciding vote against the legislation.

"This was a disappointment, a disappointment indeed," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues after the vote.

TAGS

USfailedObamcareDonald TrumpHealthMitch McConnell

From Zee News

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million monthly active users
Internet & Social Media

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million mo...

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif: Facts you must know about Panama Papers case
WorldAsia

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif...

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar &#039;Boss&#039;, says he should have shown guts and sacked him
India

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Boss', says he...

Will Nitish Kumar&#039;s &#039;ghar wapsi&#039; in NDA help BJP in Rajya Sabha? Here are the numbers
Bihar

Will Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi' in NDA help...

World

North Korea hacking increasingly focused on making money th...

BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

Amit Shah, Smriti Iran, Balwantsinh Rajput file nomination...

Jammu and Kashmir

Army Chief Bipin Rawat to visit Jammu and Kashmir

World

Families of jailed Turkish journalists shaken but determine...

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order; shipping within 5 days
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order; sh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels