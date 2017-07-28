US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump

District of Columbia: US Republicans failed spectacularly on Friday in their latest effort to dismantle Obamcare, leaving the party in stunned disarray and President Donald Trump`s dreams of repealing his predecessor`s health reforms on ice.

The extraordinarily tense vote -- held in the dead of night -- came down to the wire, with Republican Senator John McCain, only recently diagnosed with brain cancer, casting the deciding vote against the legislation.

"This was a disappointment, a disappointment indeed," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues after the vote.