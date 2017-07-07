US Senators ask Pakistan to do more to eliminate terrorist safe havens

Washington: Top American Senators have asked Pakistan to do more to eliminate terrorist safe havens in the country.

A bipartisan Congressional delegation led by Senator John McCain conveyed this to authorities in Pakistan during a visit to the country this week.

"While they have taken positive steps, we told Pakistani leaders they must do more to eliminate safe havens & terrorist groups in the region," Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was the part of the delegation, said in a tweet.

"I met with Pakistan army chief General Bajwa to discuss the critical role Pakistan must play in countering terrorism in the region," she wrote in yet another tweet.

Warren said she and the group of Senators travelled to Pakistan and Afghanistan to discuss counter-terrorism and security in the region.