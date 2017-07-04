close
US set to lift electronics ban on flights from Istanbul

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 20:52

Istanbul: The Turkish Airlines said on Tuesday that the US will lift the ban on electronics on flights from Istanbul from Wednesday.

"As of tomorrow, we will put another ban, another crisis behind," Ilker Ayci, the airlines` chairman, told reporters in Istanbul.

US security officials would carry out inspections on the security measures at Istanbul`s Ataturk Airport prior to the first flight to New York on Wednesday morning, the airlines` press office said. 

Turkey started using US-manufactured tomography machines for luggage scan on a test basis in June end, Xinhua news agency reported.

In March, Washington banned devices larger than a smartphone in cabins on US-bound flights from 10 airports in eight countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, citing the threat of bombs hidden in the electronics.

The US first lifted the ban on flights from Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

