close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US targets Venezuelan President Maduro for sanctions

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 10:16
US targets Venezuelan President Maduro for sanctions
Under US sanctions, all of Maduro`s assets subject to US jurisdiction were frozen (Reuters)

WASHINGTON - The US government slapped sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday, the Trump`s administration`s toughest move so far against his government in response to Sunday`s election of a legislative superbody Washington denounced as a "sham" vote.

No oil-related measures were included in the announcement, but such measures remain under consideration, according to congressional sources and a person familiar with the White House`s deliberations on the matter.

Under the sanctions, all of Maduro`s assets subject to US jurisdiction were frozen, and Americans are barred from doing business with him, the US Treasury Department`s Office of Foreign Assets Control said.

"By sanctioning Maduro, the United States makes clear our opposition to the policies of his regime and our support for the people of Venezuela who seek to return their country to a full and prosperous democracy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

He said anyone who participates in the new legislative superbody could be exposed to future US sanctions for undermining democracy in Venezuela.

In Caracas on Monday, Maduro celebrated the election of the new legislative superbody, which is expected to give the ruling Socialist Party sweeping powers. He mocked US criticism that the vote on Sunday was an affront to democracy.

The sanctions against Maduro could be followed by measures targeting further senior Venezuelan officials as well as oil-sector measures in an "escalatory process" depending on how far the Venezuelan government goes in implementing the new congress following Sunday’s vote, according to the person familiar with the White House deliberations. 

The administration of US President Donald Trump has also weighed possible sanctions against Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello, other US officials have told Reuters. But experts say individual sanctions, while providing strong symbolism, have had little or no impact on Maduro`s policies and that broader oil-sector and financial sanctions may be the only way to make the Venezuelan government feel economic pain. 

TAGS

Venezuelan President Nicolas MaduroUS sanctionsDonald Trump

From Zee News

Google introduces doodling, YouTube, Maps on Gboard
Technology

Google introduces doodling, YouTube, Maps on Gboard

PM Narendra Modi in Assam to review flood situation
Assam

PM Narendra Modi in Assam to review flood situation

Brazilian parliament returns from recess, to decide President&#039;s fate
World

Brazilian parliament returns from recess, to decide Preside...

Delhi: This gang breaks into houses, cut women&#039;s hair
Delhi

Delhi: This gang breaks into houses, cut women's hair

Gulf crisis: Qatar makes legal complaint to WTO over trade boycott
India

Gulf crisis: Qatar makes legal complaint to WTO over trade...

BlackBerry KEYOne set to be launched in India today – All you need to know
Mobiles

BlackBerry KEYOne set to be launched in India today – All y...

Japan PM to rejig Cabinet on Thursday
World

Japan PM to rejig Cabinet on Thursday

US Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push - Senator Hatch
World

US Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push - Senator...

China loves peace but won&#039;t compromise on sovereignty: President Xi
World

China loves peace but won't compromise on sovereignty:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?

Maduro lambasts Trump