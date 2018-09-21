हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US

US: Three infants, two adults stabbed at New York City daycare centre

The unidentified woman was in stable condition, Juanita Holmes, assistant chief of patrol for the New York City Police Department, said at a news conference.

US: Three infants, two adults stabbed at New York City daycare centre

NEW YORK: A female worker stabbed three babies at a home-based daycare centre in New York City on Friday before slashing her own wrists and being taken into custody, police said.

The unidentified woman, who also stabbed two adults in the predawn incident in the borough of Queens, was in stable condition, Juanita Holmes, assistant chief of patrol for the New York City Police Department, said at a news conference.

Police did not have any details on a possible motive.

The 52-year-old worker is accused of stabbing two girls and one boy, ranging in age from three days old to one month old, police said. All three were hospitalized and listed in serious but stable condition. 

The woman also stabbed a 31-year-old man, believed to be the father of one of the children, and a woman in her 30s at the overnight nursery, known as Mei Xin Care. A bloody kitchen knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene, police said.

Holmes said nine children and several parents were at the private home when the attack occurred.

Both of the adults who were stabbed live at the home, police spokesman Thomas Antonetti said, adding that the assailant worked at the nursery but did not live there.

Tags:
USUS stabbingUS infants stabbingNew York stabbing

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close