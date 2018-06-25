हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US to send FBI experts to investigate Ethiopia bomb blast

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed survived the grenade attack on Saturday at a massive rally in support of his push for radical political and economic reforms.

ADDIS ABABA: The United States will send experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Ethiopia to investigate a bomb blast that took place during a rally on Saturday, state-affiliated media said on Monday.

Fana Broadcasting Corporation quoted Under Secretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan as making the remark on Monday during his talks with Ethiopia’s minister of foreign affairs.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed survived the grenade attack on Saturday at a massive rally in support of his push for radical political and economic reforms, including a peace deal with regional arch-enemy Eritrea.

