US, UK universities changing mindsets of Muslim students: Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT chief Hafiz Saeed

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed has blamed universities in the United States and the United Kingdom for changing the mindset of Pakistani students.

In his recent address at Markaz Al Qadsiya in Lahore, Saeed said the Jews and Christians are using their puppeteer Muslims for implementation of their policies in the Muslim World.

While criticizing the rulers in Pakistan, who entered politics after studying in US and UK universities, Saeed said, "Jew professors (in the U.S.) are giving PhD degrees to Pakistanis after changing their thoughts about Islam. When they realised that the person, upon returning to Pakistan, will work and think as per their system, they offer them big degrees. Foreign-educated people are in great demand in the country; they easily get higher posts in different government offices and ministries. If Pakistan to be a Madina-like welfare state; then it can`t be made possible by those educated by the Jews and Christians."

Saeed urged Imran Khan`s government to evolve a new policy on tackling the above-mentioned issues with the help of enforcing laws in accordance with Shariat of Islam, Quran and Hadith. He also criticized the US and urged Pakistani rulers to stop following their orders which have created chaos in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed is heading Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), which is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT, a terror organisation responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the U.S. in June 2014.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and since 2012, the U.S. has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.