हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

US viewing Pakistan through 'Indian lens', alleges Islamabad

'It would be wrong to expect that all differences between the US and Pakistan could be resolved in one day'.

US viewing Pakistan through &#039;Indian lens&#039;, alleges Islamabad

Islamabad: Top Pakistan minister Saturday alleged that the United States is looking the country through “India lens”.

"It will not be appropriate to view our (US-Pak) relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens," said Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as reported by Dawn.com.

Qureshi's comment came after his recent 10-day visit to the US, during which he met Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington.

It would be wrong to expect that all differences between the US and Pakistan could be resolved in one day, added Qureshi.

Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged, said the Pakistani minister, adding that regional situations keep evolving.

Pakistan has been trying to change its equation with the United States which has been on the tenterhooks following US President Donald administrations stringent measures to tackle terrorism.

Over the last two years, several military aids were frozen by the Trump administration in an effort to increase the pressure on Islamabad to stop supporting terror outfits on home soil. 

Recently, Islamabad claimed that the ongoing battle on trade tariffs between the US and China could be viewed as a boon in disguise. 

“The rising tension between the US and China over trade tariffs is a good sign for Pakistan as it would place us in a better negotiating position,” the advisor to Pakistan Prime Imran Khan, Razaq Dawood said.

Tags:
IndiaUSPakistan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close