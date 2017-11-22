हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
US warns of risk of missiles from Yemen hitting Saudi Arabia

The United States is warning Americans travelling to Saudi Arabia about the risk of ballistic missile attacks from neighbouring Yemen.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 22, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
A new US travel warning follows a Houthi missile attack in early November near the international airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The missile was intercepted. Both the US and Saudi Arabia say the Houthis got the missile from Iran. The Houthis are Shiite rebels who control much of Yemen.

The travel warning says several long-range missiles have been fired from Yemen at major cities in the last year. It also says terrorist attacks "can occur without warning anywhere" in Saudi Arabia.

The State Department also says that US government workers and their families are prohibited from travelling to the areas of Qatif and Hofuf in Saudi Arabia.

