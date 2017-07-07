close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US warplanes fly over disputed South China Sea

The flights come as both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the G-20 meeting in Hamburg.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 18:15
US warplanes fly over disputed South China Sea

Washington: US warplanes have flown over the disputed South China Sea, the US Air Force said on Friday, a move aimed at asserting freedom of navigation rights in the hotly- contested area.

The flights come as both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the G-20 meeting in Hamburg.

A US B1-B bomber and two F-15 fighters with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force departed Guam's Andersen Air Force Base and flew over the neighbouring East China Sea late on Thursday, the US Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs office said.

This is "the first time US Pacific Command-directed B-1B Lancers have conducted combined training with JASDF fighters at night," the statement read.

When the bilateral operations concluded, "the B-1Bs proceeded to the South China Sea before returning to Andersen Air Force Base," the statement read.

It was not immediately clear when or if a second US B1-B bomber joined for the South China Sea leg of the operation.

The mission "demonstrates how the US will continue to exercise the rights of freedom of navigation anywhere international law allows," the US statement read.

"Flying and training at night with our allies in a safe, effective manner is an important capability shared between the US and Japan," said Major Ryan Simpson, Pacific Air Forces chief of bomber operations.

The joint military flight demonstrates US-Japanese "solidarity ... To defend against provocative and destabilizing actions in the Pacific theater," the statement added.

Beijing claims nearly all of the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by Taiwan and Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

China has rapidly built reefs in the area into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.

China also lays claim to tiny islands in the East China Sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula, and between Japan and Taiwan.

TAGS

US WarplanesSouth China SeaUS warplanes fly over South China SeaUS Air Force

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Delhi SHOCKER! Jilted lover stabs aspiring air-hostess seven times after facing rejection
Delhi

Delhi SHOCKER! Jilted lover stabs aspiring air-hostess seve...

EuropeWorld

Manchester bomber didn't act alone;more arrests likely...

After CBI books Lalu Yadav of corruption, BJP asks JD(U) to snap ties with RJD
Bihar

After CBI books Lalu Yadav of corruption, BJP asks JD(U) to...

Maharashtra

Two minor siblings drown as water pipeline bursts in Mumbai

Delhi

Delhi: Fire breaks out in 4-storey building, four charred t...

Uttar Pradesh

Ganga ghats in Kanpur to have bio-toilets soon

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?

Will PM Modi’s Israel visit bring the second Green Revolution to India?

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Journalists killed in the line of duty

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels