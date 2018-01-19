हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

US weighs designating embassy in Jerusalem as early as 2019

The Trump administration is considering a plan to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem as early as next year, rather than waiting for several years.

PTI| Updated: Jan 19, 2018, 23:55 PM IST
Comments |
US weighs designating embassy in Jerusalem as early as 2019

Washington: The Trump administration is considering a plan to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem as early as next year, rather than waiting for several years.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said previously that planning is underway for a new facility in Jerusalem that will take at least three years.

In the meantime, three US officials say Tillerson may designate an existing US consular building in West Jerusalem as the interim embassy.

The officials say Tillerson hasn't made a decision.

The officials weren't authorised to discuss the situation by name and demanded anonymity.

Two of the officials say Vice President Mike Pence is pushing the State Department to accept the proposal quickly so Pence can announce it while in Israel. Pence departs Friday for the Middle East. 

Tags:
JerusalemSecretary of State Rex TillersonTrump administration
Next
Story

California couple may have used food to control starving children

Trending