close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

US will not pay Pakistan for military reimbursements: Pentagon

"The funds could not be released to the Government of Pakistan at this time because the secretary could not certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network per the requirement," Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, told Reuters. 

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 19:43

Washington: The Pentagon will not make military reimbursements to Pakistan for fiscal year 2016 after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress that Islamabad had not taken sufficient action against the Haqqani network, a US official said on Friday.

"The funds could not be released to the Government of Pakistan at this time because the secretary could not certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network per the requirement in the FY 2016 National Defense Authorization Act," Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, told Reuters.

TAGS

USPakistanmilitary reimbursementsPentagonUS Defense Secretary Jim MattisJim MattisCongressIslamabad

From Zee News

Half of German companies hit by sabotage, spying in last two years, BSI says
EuropeWorld

Half of German companies hit by sabotage, spying in last tw...

Delhi

Rajya Sabha adjourned prematurely for the day due to lack o...

Govt to bring bill to end &#039;no-detention&#039; policy for classes 5 to 8
India

Govt to bring bill to end 'no-detention' policy f...

Delhi

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal booked for molestation for second ti...

Now, navigate through International Space Station on Google Maps
Technology

Now, navigate through International Space Station on Google...

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: College peon arrested for placing mobile in wo...

Delhi

POCSO can't be invoked for rape of adult with child-li...

India

Gopal Baglay appointed Joint Secretary in PMO

Modi to innaugurate cyber space global conference on Nov 23
Technology

Modi to innaugurate cyber space global conference on Nov 23

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels