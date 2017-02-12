close
US will strengthen Pacific allies against North Korea hostility

Reuters | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 20:41

Washington: The United States is committed to the security of its allies in the Pacific region and will bolster its allies there against any hostile actions from North Korea, a White House official said on Sunday.

"The message is that we are going to reinforce and strengthen our vital alliances in the Pacific region as part of our strategy to deter and prevent the increasing hostility that we've seen in recent years from the North Korean regime," White House adviser Stephen Miller said on the television show "Fox News Sunday."

