US woman staggers while taking a selfie, causes damage worth $200,000 in art exhibition

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 14:43
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: The increasing selfie fever among the people has set several instances of damages in the past. People have often risked their lives just to take a perfect-shot for the social media.

In a similar incident, a woman from Los Angeles who stumbled while taking a selfie, was captured on camera. Her abrupt fall caused a damage of worth $200,000 in an art exhibition while talking a selfie.

The incident took place at the 14th Factory exhibition space in Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles.

As the lady knelt down on her knees to take the picture, an entire row of the Hypercaine exhibition by Hong Kong-based artist Simon Birch and a series of international collaborators fell, reported Indiatimes.com. 

Reportedly, the artwork featured in the footage is termed as domino effect. The damaged structures were composed of valuable metals, marble, wood, nylon and scrap metal.

“Three sculptures were permanently damaged and others to varying degrees. The approximate cost of damage is $200,000.” said Gloria Yu, one of the artists involved in the exhibition.

Watch the video here:

