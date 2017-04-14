Uzbekistan says Stockholm suspect had ties to IS: Report
Bishkek: Uzbekistan today said the suspect in last week's deadly Stockholm truck attack had ties to Islamic State jihadists and the West had been warned about him, Russian media reported.
Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek national, is in custody on suspicion of mowing down a crowd on a busy street in the Swedish city. The attack killed four people.
Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said Akilov was radicalised after moving to Sweden in 2014 and the Central Asian nation's intelligence service had passed on information about him.
"During his stay abroad, he was recruited through the internet by emissaries of the international terrorist organisation the Islamic State," Kamilov said at a press briefing in Tashkent, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
"Information about the wrongful acts of Rakhmat Akilov was transferred via the special services to one of our Western partners to further inform the Swedish side," he added.
There were no more details on which country Uzbekistan had told.
Interfax, another Russian agency, on Wednesday quoted an anonymous security source in Uzbekistan who said a warrant had been issued for Akilov's arrest on extremism charges in February.
Swedish police are currently holding Akilov, whose lawyer says he has already confessed to driving a stolen truck through the crowd and into the front of a department store in central Stockholm.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH