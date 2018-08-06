हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bali tourism

Vacation in Bali on mind? Here's why tourists are now steering clear of Indonesia

A spate of natural disasters in and around the island have threatened to blow Bali's reputation to smithereens.

Serene and sublime beaches. Mostly moderate weather and something for seekers of both peace and party - Bali has not been a favourite among travelers and tourists for no reason.

But that is currently undergoing a tectonic shift. And quite literally.

A spate of natural disasters in and around the island have threatened to blow Bali's reputation to smithereens. From tsunami to volcano eruptions and earthquakes, Bali is struggling to keep tourists in and calamities out. Not that natural occurrences can be controlled anyway.

The most-recent devastation to have happened occurred in the neighbouring island of Lombok - itself quite a favourite among foreigners. Two earthquakes in a week, with Sunday's jolt measuring 7 on the Richter Scale - have caused widespread destruction and devastation. Such was the impact of the second quake that Bali too felt strong tremors and witnessed panicky scenes. Eyewitness accounts recall how a calm night was disturbed when locals as well as tourists came out of their homes and hotels in absolute shock after having felt Sunday's quake.

As many as 92 people have died. And counting.

Hundreds more are injured.

Thousands of buildings are damaged.

Lombok bears an ominous look and Bali is not too different.

Reuters reported on Monday that long queues have begun forming outside airports in Lombok as well as Bali. The country's Garuda International airline has said it is deploying more aircraft to take people out. And people seem to indeed want out. "This is it for me in Indonesia," 44-year-old Maude from France was quoted as saying. "Next time we will stay in France or somewhere close." Many others - mostly from European countries and Australia - are not too keen to stay either.

This is not the first time people have only been too keen to cut short their vacations.

Earlier this year, flights to and from Indonesia were severely affected when Mount Sinabung erupted and spewed venom 7 kilometres straight up. Then there was the massive quake - and resultant Tsunami - of 2004 in the Indian Ocean region which killed more than 120,000 in Indonesia alone. The bombing of a nightclub on October 12 of 2002 did not do Bali's reputation any good with 202 people - mostly Australians - dead. These, coupled with local problems like snatching, fleecing and outright robbery, have always loomed as a threat to Bali's image.

Yet, locals mostly say that Bali has a reputation of bouncing back. Being relatively inexpensive and with Indonesia offering visa on arrival to citizens of several countries - including India, tourism manages to remain a crucial part of Bali's economy and image. The question though is how long before 'no more' becomes a part of Bali as well?

