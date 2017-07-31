close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Van plows into diners on Los Angeles sidewalk, 9 hurt

Several victims were pinned under the van as panicked witnesses rush to pull them out. A man who was the first person struck by van had severe head injuries

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 11:03

Los Angeles: A van plowed into a group of people dining on a Los Angeles sidewalk Sunday afternoon, striking and injuring at least nine people.

Eight people were transported to hospitals after the incident on West Pico Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Twitter. A ninth person, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was hurt but did not need to be taken to a hospital, authorities said.

A witness told The Associated Press the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the city's Mid-Wilshire neighbourhood yesterday.

The vehicle knocked down a white picket fence that served as a barrier between diners and pedestrians on the sidewalk. "Everyone was eating, enjoying life and out of nowhere this van ran them over," Courtney Crump said.

He said, several victims were pinned under the van as panicked witnesses rush to pull them out. A man who was the first person struck by van had severe head injuries.

"I heard loud, agonising screams. I'm shook up," he said. The victims included a 44-year-old man who suffered critical injuries, three who were seriously hurt and four others who were taken to the hospital in fair condition, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

An off-duty firefighter with the department was in the crowd and did not sustain major injuries, she said.

The driver came out of the van and appeared disoriented, Crump said. He jumped back into the van, prompting witnesses to hold him until authorities arrived at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Los Angeles police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the crash appeared to be an accident, adding that there was no indication the driver intentionally drove into the crowd.

TAGS

Los AngelesvansidewalkaccidentCrash

From Zee News

GM mustard seeds: Likely to take decision in September, Centre tells SC
Science

GM mustard seeds: Likely to take decision in September, Cen...

Patna High Court dismisses RJD&#039;s petition against JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar
Bihar

Patna High Court dismisses RJD's petition against JD(U...

Narendra Modi India&#039;s &#039;most-successful&#039; PM, BJP will win 2019 general elections with larger majority: Amit Shah
India

Narendra Modi India's 'most-successful' PM,...

Sharad Yadav breaks silence, terms JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bihar &#039;unfortunate&#039;
Bihar

Sharad Yadav breaks silence, terms JD(U)-BJP alliance in Bi...

Total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017: Learn how you can participate in nation-wide science experiment
Space

Total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017: Learn how you can p...

After campaign to oust Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan looks to take the job
WorldAsia

After campaign to oust Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan...

NIA summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani&#039;s younger son to Delhi in terror funding case
Jammu and Kashmir

NIA summons Syed Ali Shah Geelani's younger son to Del...

World

8,000 to leave Syria-Lebanon border zone as ceasefire deal...

Republicans call on new Trump chief of staff to fix White House chaos
World

Republicans call on new Trump chief of staff to fix White H...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels