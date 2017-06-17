close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vanuatu’s President Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale dies: Media reports

Vanuatu’s President Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale has died suddenly at the age 67, the Vanuatu Daily Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 14:43

Sydney: Vanuatu’s President Reverend Baldwin Lonsdale has died suddenly at the age 67, the Vanuatu Daily Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

Lonsdale, an Anglican priest who was appointed to the largely ceremonial role in September 2014, died in Port Vila, the Pacific Island nation’s capital, early on Saturday, the newspaper said.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Lonsdale had suffered a heart attack.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Twitter she was saddened to hear of Lonsdale`s death.

"Condolences to his family, the government and people of Vanuatu," she said.

TAGS

Vanuatu’s PresidentReverend Baldwin LonsdaleVanuatu Daily PostAnglican priestAustralian Broadcasting Corporation

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

World

Qatar says blockade by Arab states is collective punishment

World

Egyptian court recommends death penalty for 31 in prosecuto...

Asia

Luxury on the rails in train-mad Japan

Killing of 6 cops by terrorists an act of &#039;cowardice&#039;: Arun Jaitley
Jammu and Kashmir

Killing of 6 cops by terrorists an act of 'cowardice...

Sushma Swaraj dismisses &#039;rumours&#039; of being prez contender
India

Sushma Swaraj dismisses 'rumours' of being prez c...

World

Al Jazeera says its Arabic channel Twitter account suspende...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video