"Veep," the satire of a hapless but charming woman who becomes the first female president of the United States, on Sunday won the Emmy for best comedy series.

The television prize comes days after HBO said that "Veep" would end next year. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the central character of Selina Meyer, also broke the record for most Emmys for the same role by winning best actress in a comedy series for the sixth time.