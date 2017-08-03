close
Venezuela attorney general opens probe into voting `fraud`

"I have appointed two prosecutors to investigate the four directors of the National Electoral Council for this very scandalous act," Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 09:05

Caracas: Venezuelan Attorney General Luisa Ortega announced Wednesday that she has opened an investigation into electoral fraud in balloting for a powerful new assembly convened by her arch-foe President Nicolas Maduro.

"I have appointed two prosecutors to investigate the four directors of the National Electoral Council for this very scandalous act," she told CNN, after the British technology firm contracted to handle the vote said official turnout figures were false.

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India