Venezuela opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes: Family

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 12:59
Venezuela opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes: Family
Venezuela''s opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas (Reuters)

CARACAS - Venezuela opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken from their homes, where they were serving house arrest, family members of the two said via Twitter on Tuesday.
The wife of Lopez and the daughter of Ledezma said they were holding President Nicolas Maduro responsible for the fate of the two men.

 

