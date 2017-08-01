Venezuela opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes: Family
CARACAS - Venezuela opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma have been taken from their homes, where they were serving house arrest, family members of the two said via Twitter on Tuesday.
Venezuela''s opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas (Reuters)
The wife of Lopez and the daughter of Ledezma said they were holding President Nicolas Maduro responsible for the fate of the two men.