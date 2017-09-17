close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Venezuela's Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear ''show''

They want a date for the next presidential election, due by the end of 2018, with guarantees it will be free and fair, plus freedom for hundreds of jailed activists, a foreign humanitarian aid corridor, and respect for the opposition-led congress. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 12:54
Venezuela&#039;s Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear &#039;&#039;show&#039;&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Caracas: President Nicolas Maduro has predicted a new foreign-led effort to mediate Venezuela`s political crisis would produce a deal soon, but the opposition said on Saturday it would not accept another time-wasting "show". 

Following months of anti-Maduro protests earlier this year that led to at least 125 deaths, both sides sent delegations to meet the Dominican Republic`s president this week for a possible start to a negotiated solution. 

"After weeks of conversations, we are close to an agreement, of political co-existence, of peace and sovereignty," Maduro said in a speech late on Friday. "We`re very near."
But the opposition, which accuses Maduro of creating a dictatorship and ruining a once-prosperous oil economy, insisted the talks in Santo Domingo were only "exploratory" and would not proceed without firm guarantees of democratic change. 

They want a date for the next presidential election, due by the end of 2018, with guarantees it will be free and fair, plus freedom for hundreds of jailed activists, a foreign humanitarian aid corridor, and respect for the opposition-led congress. 

`IRON-CLAD GUARANTEES`

"They can`t mess us around like last year, when they promised heaven and earth, but nothing happened," said Julio Borges, the leader of congress which has been overridden by a pro-Maduro legislative superbody called a Constituent Assembly. 

"If we don`t have iron-clad guarantees ... that everything is leading to democratic change ... we won`t take a step more," he told reporters on Saturday, recalling failed 2016 Vatican-led talks. "We want to avoid a repeat of last year`s show."

Maduro says the Constituent Assembly has brought peace to the South American nation of 30 million. But many major foreign powers do not recognize the body given its origins in a controversial election that the opposition boycotted. 

After more than four months of often violent protests, which also led to thousands of injuries and arrests, Maduro says a U.S.-fanned coup attempt has been defeated. But the strife has seen international opinion harden against him. 

Dominican leader Danilo Medina said Mexico, Chile, Bolivia and Nicaragua would join a new round of talks on Sept. 27, with two other countries to be defined. The Democratic Unity coalition said on Saturday one of those was Paraguay.

While the government is eager to show the world it is entering a dialogue, opposition leaders face skepticism from their supporters, many of whom view a potential negotiation as a betrayal of dead protesters and legitimization of an autocrat.

TAGS

VenezuelaNicolas MaduroMexicoJulio BorgesCaracas

From Zee News

British Police nab second suspect over London train attack
Europe

British Police nab second suspect over London train attack

Renewable electricity from waste toilet paper? Scientists say it&#039;s possible! - Read
Science

Renewable electricity from waste toilet paper? Scientists s...

If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh on Arnia ceasefire violation
India

If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh o...

Sharif may extend his stay in London, summons PM, PML-N leaders after review pleas&#039; rejected
WorldAsia

Sharif may extend his stay in London, summons PM, PML-N lea...

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh&#039;s state funeral tomorrow, National Flag to fly half-mast in Delhi
India

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh's state funeral tomorrow, Nati...

EuropeWorld

Russia knew US-backed Syrian forces were in area it bombed:...

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacement drive
AmericasWorld

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacem...

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group warns
WorldAsia

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group...

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security
WorldAsia

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi