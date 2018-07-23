हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Video clip shows Toronto gunman firing shots that killed 2, injured 12

The gunman, who used a handgun, reportedly fired at least 15 to 20 rounds of bullets on the crowd.

Reuters photo

Toronto: The gunman in the Toronto shooting, which left two dead and 12 others injured, was caught on camera in a brief video shared on Twitter hours after the incident. In the disturbing video, a man wearing a black jacket and a cap is seen targetting his gun apparently towards the site of the incident and shooting multiple shots. 

The gunman walks down the pavement with a gun in his hand, stops at a place and begins to fire shots.

(Video courtesy: Twitter/@stilez)

A gunman opened fire at a crowd in Toronto in Canada on Sunday night (local time), killing two people including a young girl and injuring 12 others. The suspected shooter was later found dead.

The gunman reportedly fired at least 15 to 20 rounds of bullets on the crowd. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and police used a bus to take people in the area to safer places.

Police said the gunman used a handgun. The gunfire on Danforth Avenue in the city's Greektown neighbourhood began at 10 pm local time (0200 GMT on Monday), the Special Investigations Unit said, adding that the gunman walked down the busy avenue firing at groups of people.

Danforth is filled with restaurants and a family-friendly night life.

The gunman, a 29-year-old man, exchanged fire with police, fled and was later found dead, according to the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates deaths and injuries involving police.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Monday, "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time."

(With inputs from agencies)

