Video: Curious Emperor Penguins pose for 'selfie' in Antarctica

New Delhi: Selfie is something that has majorly caught on in recent years. However, now, you'll be amazed to see two curious emperor penguins staring at the camera and seemingly looking as if they were figuring a way to click a 'selfie'.

Following is the 38-second clip posted by the Australian Antarctic Program, which is supported by the Australian Antarctic Division, on Twitter.

"Penguin selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica. Curious Emperors have been captured on film at Mawson research station by expeditioner Eddie Gault," they wrote.

#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7 — Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018

Gault, who is a researcher with the Australian Antarctic Division, put a camera on the ground near an emperor penguin colony. A couple of penguins came over and started looking at the camera. The camera captured their curious looks and some close-up images of two penguins.

However, it can be said that because the camera was placed by Gault and not the penguins, technically one cannot call it a 'selfie' in the true sense of the term.

The post from the Australian Antarctic Division Facebook page has been viewed over 85,000 times and shared over 1,000 times as of now. On Twitter the video has over 5,000 retweets and 11,000 likes as on March 9, 2018.