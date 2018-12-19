हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amin Hafeez

Video of Pakistani journalist reporting while riding a donkey goes viral

Video of Pakistani journalist reporting while riding a donkey goes viral

New Delhi: In what to be called fighting all odds, a news reporter in Pakistan sat on a donkey while reporting about the growing donkey business in Lahore.

Geo TV Urdu journalist Amin Hafeez chose to sit on a donkey as he talked to donkey breeders and vets.

As the piece-to-camera ends, Hafeez is seen sitting on a donkey with a mike on his hand and speaking to the camera.

The news report suggests that Lahore has the third largest population of donkeys in the world and the donkey-owners are quite satisfied with the business they are making everyday.

The adventurous Pakistani reporter went out for a ground reporting from the field itself and the camera screened hundreds of donkeys in the frame.

As Hafeez finishes speaking, he is being seen thrown off from the donkey back.

Needless to say, the clip is doing its rounds on the social media and the Twitterati could not stop reacting to it.

