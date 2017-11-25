हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Videos of Malia Obama blowing smoke rings go viral, Ivanka Trump rushes to her defence

Several people have criticised Malia for blowing smoke rings questioning how the Barack Obama would react to it.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 25, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
Photo: Twitter/Barack Obama

Recently, videos and photos of former US president Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama went viral on social media where she can be seen blowing smoke rings. Several people have criticised her for the act questioning how the former US president would react to it.

However, Malia got a word of support from US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka. Asking people let her live her life, she said: "Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits."

Not just Ivanka, another former first daughter, Chelsea Clinton, also jumped to Malia's defence. "Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better,” she wrote on Twitter.

The comments came after videos of Malia emerged where she was seen smoking and another in which she was kissing a Harvard student at a college football game.

Former first lady Michelle Obama had earlier in September said that her daughters sometimes struggle with handling fame. She had said that 20 to 30 people approach her every day and say "Can I get a picture with you?" She had said that her teen daughter needs patience and privacy.

Malia Obama
