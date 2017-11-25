Videos of Malia Obama blowing smoke rings go viral, Ivanka Trump rushes to her defence

Recently, videos and photos of former US president Barack Obama's daughter Malia Obama went viral on social media where she can be seen blowing smoke rings. Several people have criticised her for the act questioning how the former US president would react to it.

Malia Obama caught doing the dope! _pic.twitter.com/s648yC7sUA — TrumpsBlonde__Angie_ (@TrumpsBlonde) November 25, 2017

However, Malia got a word of support from US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka. Asking people let her live her life, she said: "Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits."

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Not just Ivanka, another former first daughter, Chelsea Clinton, also jumped to Malia's defence. "Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better,” she wrote on Twitter.

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

The comments came after videos of Malia emerged where she was seen smoking and another in which she was kissing a Harvard student at a college football game.

Former first lady Michelle Obama had earlier in September said that her daughters sometimes struggle with handling fame. She had said that 20 to 30 people approach her every day and say "Can I get a picture with you?" She had said that her teen daughter needs patience and privacy.