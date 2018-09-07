Vijay Mallya seen at The Oval for India's 5th Test match against England

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was seen entering The Oval cricket ground on Friday in England on the 1st Day of last Test match.

News agency ANI released a video on Twitter showing Mallya entering the cricket stadium.

#WATCH: Vijay Mallya seen entering The Oval cricket ground in London's Kenington. The 5th test match between India and England is being played at the cricket ground. #England pic.twitter.com/NA3RQOKkRJ — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

Mallya is currently contesting his extradition case in London filed by the Indian government on behalf of the CBI and ED. Earlier on September 3rd, a Special Court in Mumbai had given three weeks to the beleaguered businessman to file his reply in connection with Enforcement Directorate's application seeking a fugitive economic offender tag for him.

Mallya has to file his reply by September 24 failing after which the court will decide on the course of the hearing. ED had argued in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Mallya should not be given any more time to file his response. The ED is seeking a fugitive economic offenders tag for Mallya. It has furnished evidence in its two charge sheets, filed under the PMLA in the past.

Mallya, his now-defunct venture Kingfisher Airlines Limited and others availed loans from various banks during the tenure of the UPA-I government and the outstanding amount, including interest, against him is Rs. 9,990.07 crore at present.

Mallya, in the past, has said that he has become the "poster boy" of bank default and a lightning rod for public anger. "I have been accused by politicians and the media alike of having stolen and run away with Rs 9,000 crores that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). Some of the lending banks have also labeled me a wilful defaulter," he had said.

The liquor baron had said that he had written letters to both the prime minister and the finance minister on April 15, 2016, to explain his side of the story.

(With Agency Inputs)