Vladimir Putin extends Russian-counter sanctions until end of 2018

President Vladimir Putin has extended Russian counter-sanctions on the European Union until the end of 2018, according to a presidential decree published on Friday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 22:42

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin has extended Russian counter-sanctions on the European Union until the end of 2018, according to a presidential decree published on Friday.

On Wednesday the EU formally extended its economic sanctions on Russia, imposed in July 2014 in response to Moscow`s annexation of Ukraine`s Crimea region and Moscow`s support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. 

