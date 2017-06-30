Vladimir Putin extends Russian-counter sanctions until end of 2018
President Vladimir Putin has extended Russian counter-sanctions on the European Union until the end of 2018, according to a presidential decree published on Friday.
On Wednesday the EU formally extended its economic sanctions on Russia, imposed in July 2014 in response to Moscow`s annexation of Ukraine`s Crimea region and Moscow`s support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.