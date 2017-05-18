Vladimir Putin holds first phone call with France`s Macron: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and new French leader Emmanuel Macron discussed boosting poor ties between Paris and Moscow in their first phone conversation, the Kremlin said Thursday.
The Kremlin said in a statement the presidents agreed to "jointly work on current international and regional issues, including the fight against terrorism."