close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad didn't use chemical weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Tuesday any suggestion that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad`s forces were behind a chemical attack that killed scores of people in Idlib province in April.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 22:01

Paris: Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Tuesday any suggestion that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad`s forces were behind a chemical attack that killed scores of people in Idlib province in April.

"According to our information, there is no proof that chemical weapons were used by Assad. We are convinced that he didn`t do it," Putin told daily newspaper Le Figaro in an interview.

The remarks came a day after new French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country`s intelligence services in April blamed Assad for the Idlib attack, said the use of chemical weapons in Syria was a red line for Paris and would result in reprisals.

Putin said he had offered to arrange inspections of the site in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, but that all the major powers had refused. He said the objective of the allegations had been to discredit Assad and put pressure on him. 

It was a way of "explaining to the international community why it was necessary to continue to impose measures to pressure Assad, including militarily," Putin said. 

TAGS

RussiaVladimir PutinSyriaBashar al-Assadchemical attack SyriaIdlib chemical attack

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd June on cbse.nic.in &amp; cbseresults.nic.in
Education

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd J...

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police presence in congested areas
Delhi

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police pr...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter, says not mandatory to follow every notification from Centre
Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter,...

Manipur HSLC Result 2017 likely to be declared tomorrow on May 31 on bsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in
Education

Manipur HSLC Result 2017 likely to be declared tomorrow on...

58 migrants including children perish in Mediterranean in a...
World

58 migrants including children perish in Mediterranean in a...

There should be no politics over women&#039;s security: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

There should be no politics over women's security: Arv...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video