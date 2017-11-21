हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Vladimir Putin says he will talk to Donald Trump following Assad meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will talk to US counterpart Donald Trump on the telephone on Tuesday after an unannounced meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Sochi.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
Sochi: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will talk to US counterpart Donald Trump on the telephone on Tuesday after an unannounced meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Sochi.

"On the basis of our meeting today, I will hold consultations with the leaders of the countries that I already spoke about. There is already a planned talk with the Emir of Qatar today and tomorrow (another one) with the president of the United States Donald Trump," Putin told Assad on Monday.

A transcript of the conversation was published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday. 

