Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to sell S-400 missile systems to Turkey: TASS

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 19:56

St Petersburg: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to sell Turkey advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and had discussed the matter with Ankara, the TASS news agency reported. 

TASS said Putin made the comments to international media at an economic forum in St Petersburg. 

