Vladimir Putin urges 'joint work' with Donald Trump on climate change

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not "judge" the US leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 19:43
Vladimir Putin urges &#039;joint work&#039; with Donald Trump on climate change

Leningrad Oblast: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not "judge" the US leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord.

"You shouldn`t make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work," Putin told an economic forum, saying he "would not judge" Trump over his decision to pull out. 

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Climate change, United States, landmark Paris accord

