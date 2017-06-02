Vladimir Putin urges 'joint work' with Donald Trump on climate change
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not "judge" the US leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord.
"You shouldn`t make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work," Putin told an economic forum, saying he "would not judge" Trump over his decision to pull out.